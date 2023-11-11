The Edmonton Oilers (2-9-1, on a four-game losing streak) visit the Seattle Kraken (5-6-3) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game on Saturday, November 11 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have a record of 5-3-2. They have totaled 35 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 33. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (32.3% of opportunities).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Saturday's matchup.

Kraken vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 4, Oilers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)

Kraken (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (5-6-3 overall) have posted a record of 2-3-5 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the five games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up seven points.

This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Kraken have earned 11 points in their seven games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 2-1-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 2-2-2 (six points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Kraken finished 2-4-1 in those matchups (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 27th 2.58 Goals Scored 2.71 25th 31st 4.17 Goals Allowed 3.36 20th 1st 34.8 Shots 30.7 16th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.7 21st 10th 23.26% Power Play % 26.19% 7th 30th 70.21% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 29th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.