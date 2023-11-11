Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 11?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- In five of 14 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Bjorkstrand averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 50 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|14:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:26
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|16:38
|Home
|W 7-4
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
