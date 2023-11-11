Will Phillip Di Giuseppe find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 51 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 14:39 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:20 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:26 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:07 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.