The Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes included, will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Quinn Hughes vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Hughes has averaged 23:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +17.

Hughes has scored a goal in four of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 13 games this year, Hughes has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 51 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 13 Games 2 21 Points 3 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 3

