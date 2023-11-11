For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Shane Wright a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shane Wright score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wright 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In one of eight games last season, Wright scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • Wright produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • Wright averaged 0.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Oilers conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
  • The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.