For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Shane Wright a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Shane Wright score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Wright 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of eight games last season, Wright scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Wright produced zero points on the power play last season.

Wright averaged 0.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

