MVFC teams were in action for five games in the Week 11 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

South Dakota State vs. Youngstown State | Western Illinois vs. Indiana State | North Dakota vs. South Dakota

Week 11 MVFC Results

South Dakota State 34 Youngstown State 0

Pregame Favorite: South Dakota State (-15.5)

South Dakota State (-15.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

South Dakota State Leaders

Passing: Mark Gronowski (19-for-28, 295 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Mark Gronowski (19-for-28, 295 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Isaiah Davis (19 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)

Isaiah Davis (19 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jadon Janke (0 TAR, 7 REC, 166 YDS, 2 TDs)

Youngstown State Leaders

Passing: Mitch Davidson (18-for-30, 160 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Mitch Davidson (18-for-30, 160 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Tyshon King (7 ATT, 20 YDS)

Tyshon King (7 ATT, 20 YDS) Receiving: Max Tomczak (0 TAR, 5 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Youngstown State South Dakota State 207 Total Yards 490 160 Passing Yards 324 47 Rushing Yards 166 1 Turnovers 0

Indiana State 27 Western Illinois 6

Indiana State Leaders

Passing: Cade Chambers (11-for-20, 134 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Cade Chambers (11-for-20, 134 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Justin Dinka (19 ATT, 147 YDS, 2 TDs)

Justin Dinka (19 ATT, 147 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Harry Van Dyne (4 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Western Illinois Leaders

Passing: Matt Morrissey (18-for-29, 177 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Matt Morrissey (18-for-29, 177 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dylan Van (16 ATT, 57 YDS)

Dylan Van (16 ATT, 57 YDS) Receiving: Donald McKinney (2 TAR, 2 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Indiana State Western Illinois 343 Total Yards 227 134 Passing Yards 177 209 Rushing Yards 50 0 Turnovers 1

South Dakota 14 North Dakota 10

South Dakota Leaders

Passing: Aidan Bouman (20-for-28, 307 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Aidan Bouman (20-for-28, 307 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Travis Theis (17 ATT, 66 YDS)

Travis Theis (17 ATT, 66 YDS) Receiving: Carter Bell (7 TAR, 7 REC, 126 YDS)

North Dakota Leaders

Passing: Tommy Schuster (16-for-24, 116 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Tommy Schuster (16-for-24, 116 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Isaiah Smith (10 ATT, 58 YDS)

Isaiah Smith (10 ATT, 58 YDS) Receiving: Smith (4 TAR, 4 REC, 26 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Dakota North Dakota 416 Total Yards 211 332 Passing Yards 116 84 Rushing Yards 95 2 Turnovers 1

Next Week's MVFC Games

South Dakota Coyotes at Western Illinois Leathernecks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hanson Field

Hanson Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Youngstown State Penguins at Murray State Racers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Roy Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Indiana State Sycamores at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Alerus Center

Alerus Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Missouri State Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

