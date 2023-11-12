Andrei Kuzmenko will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens play on Sunday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Kuzmenko in the Canucks-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko has averaged 15:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Kuzmenko has a goal in three of 14 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kuzmenko has a point in nine games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 14 games this year, Kuzmenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 12 Points 2 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.