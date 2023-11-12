On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Brock Boeser going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

In six of 14 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play he has five goals, plus one assist.

He has a 28.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:05 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:45 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:41 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:22 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:14 Away W 5-3

Canucks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

