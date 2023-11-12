Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. If you're thinking about a bet on Boeser against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Brock Boeser vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Boeser has a goal in six games this year out of 14 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Boeser has a point in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Boeser has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 14 games played.

Boeser has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 16 Points 2 11 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

