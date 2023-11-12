The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) heading into their game against the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tucker Poolman D Out Head Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Teddy Blueger C Out Leg

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Questionable Lower Body

Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canucks Season Insights

Vancouver is the top-scoring team in the league, with 61 total goals (4.4 per game, on 7.6 assists per contest).

Its goal differential (+30) leads the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 41 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.

Montreal has conceded 46 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in the league.

Their -5 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Canucks vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-165) Canadiens (+135) 6.5

