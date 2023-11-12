Canucks vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - November 12
The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) heading into their game against the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canucks Season Insights
- Vancouver is the top-scoring team in the league, with 61 total goals (4.4 per game, on 7.6 assists per contest).
- Its goal differential (+30) leads the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 41 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.
- Montreal has conceded 46 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in the league.
- Their -5 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Canucks vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-165)
|Canadiens (+135)
|6.5
