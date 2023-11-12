How to Watch the Canucks vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:38 AM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) on Sunday, with the Canucks coming off a loss and the Canadiens off a win.
ESPN+ is the place to tune in to watch the Canucks and the Canadiens take the ice.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have allowed 31 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring team in the NHL with 61 total goals (4.4 per game on 7.6 assists per outing).
- In the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) during that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|14
|7
|18
|25
|7
|7
|44.4%
|Quinn Hughes
|14
|5
|17
|22
|9
|7
|-
|J.T. Miller
|14
|9
|12
|21
|10
|8
|54.9%
|Brock Boeser
|14
|11
|5
|16
|7
|2
|20%
|Filip Hronek
|14
|0
|15
|15
|13
|2
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 46 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- With 41 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 28 goals over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|14
|5
|9
|14
|7
|5
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|14
|6
|7
|13
|12
|5
|50.8%
|Sean Monahan
|14
|6
|6
|12
|9
|7
|59.9%
|Michael Matheson
|14
|3
|8
|11
|19
|4
|-
|Brendan Gallagher
|14
|5
|3
|8
|4
|5
|75%
