The Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) on Sunday, with the Canucks coming off a loss and the Canadiens off a win.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 31 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring team in the NHL with 61 total goals (4.4 per game on 7.6 assists per outing).

In the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) during that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 14 7 18 25 7 7 44.4% Quinn Hughes 14 5 17 22 9 7 - J.T. Miller 14 9 12 21 10 8 54.9% Brock Boeser 14 11 5 16 7 2 20% Filip Hronek 14 0 15 15 13 2 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 46 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the NHL.

With 41 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals over that span.

Canadiens Key Players