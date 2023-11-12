The Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) are favorites when they visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Canucks are -165 on the moneyline to win, while the Canadiens have +135 moneyline odds.

Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canucks vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 10 of 14 games this season.

The Canucks are 4-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Canadiens have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 41.7%, of those games.

Vancouver has had moneyline odds of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Montreal is 3-3 when it is underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 9-1 6-3-1 6.3 4.60 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 4.60 2.10 14 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.5 2.80 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.80 3.00 11 26.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 9 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

