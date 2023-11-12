The Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) and Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) meet at Bell Centre on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Canucks lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins.

In the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 8-1-1 while putting up 46 total goals (14 power-play goals on 42 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 33.3%). They have given up 21 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Sunday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Canadiens Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-165)

Canucks (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (10-3-1 overall) have a -1-1 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the four games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-1-1 record (good for five points).

Vancouver finished 1-1-0 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored at least three goals 11 times, and are 9-1-1 in those games (to register 19 points).

In the four games when Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up seven points after finishing 3-0-1.

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 5-1-1 (11 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Canucks went 5-2-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 1st 4.36 Goals Scored 2.93 22nd 4th 2.21 Goals Allowed 3.29 19th 27th 28.4 Shots 29.4 23rd 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34 29th 3rd 32.73% Power Play % 22.03% 12th 15th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 75.41% 22nd

Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

