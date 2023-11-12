Canucks vs. Canadiens November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki are two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre.
Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Canucks (-165)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
Canucks Players to Watch
- Elias Pettersson is one of Vancouver's top contributors with 25 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 18 assists this season.
- Hughes is another key contributor for Vancouver, with 22 points (1.6 per game) -- scoring five goals and adding 17 assists.
- J.T. Miller has 21 points for Vancouver, via nine goals and 12 assists.
- Casey DeSmith's record is 3-0-1. He has conceded 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) and made 123 saves with a .911% save percentage (23rd in league).
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 14 points (one per game), as he has recorded five goals and nine assists in 14 games (playing 19:26 per game).
- Montreal's Suzuki has posted 13 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and seven assists.
- This season, Sean Monahan has six goals and six assists for Vancouver.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 1-1-0 record this season, with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league). In 2 games, he has 56 saves, and has conceded six goals (3.0 goals against average).
Canucks vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|1st
|4.36
|Goals Scored
|2.93
|22nd
|4th
|2.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.29
|18th
|27th
|28.4
|Shots
|29.4
|23rd
|15th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|34
|29th
|3rd
|32.73%
|Power Play %
|22.03%
|12th
|15th
|79.17%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.41%
|22nd
