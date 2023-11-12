The Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki are two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Canucks (-165)

Canucks (-165) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Players to Watch

Elias Pettersson is one of Vancouver's top contributors with 25 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 18 assists this season.

Hughes is another key contributor for Vancouver, with 22 points (1.6 per game) -- scoring five goals and adding 17 assists.

J.T. Miller has 21 points for Vancouver, via nine goals and 12 assists.

Casey DeSmith's record is 3-0-1. He has conceded 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) and made 123 saves with a .911% save percentage (23rd in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 14 points (one per game), as he has recorded five goals and nine assists in 14 games (playing 19:26 per game).

Montreal's Suzuki has posted 13 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and seven assists.

This season, Sean Monahan has six goals and six assists for Vancouver.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 1-1-0 record this season, with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league). In 2 games, he has 56 saves, and has conceded six goals (3.0 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 1st 4.36 Goals Scored 2.93 22nd 4th 2.21 Goals Allowed 3.29 18th 27th 28.4 Shots 29.4 23rd 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34 29th 3rd 32.73% Power Play % 22.03% 12th 15th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 75.41% 22nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.