The Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) at Bell Centre on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Canucks fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Boston Bruins.

Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-160) Canadiens (+135) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won four of their five games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.0%).

Vancouver has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter twice this season, and won both.

The Canucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 10 of 14 games this season.

Canucks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Canucks vs. Canadiens Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 61 (1st) Goals 41 (20th) 31 (3rd) Goals Allowed 46 (17th) 18 (2nd) Power Play Goals 13 (8th) 10 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (30th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver has a 9-1-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 8-1-1 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Vancouver hit the over six times.

The Canucks' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Canucks average 4.4 goals per game, for a total of 61, which leads the league.

The Canucks are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 31 total goals (only 2.2 per game).

The team's goal differential (+30) leads the NHL this season .

