Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Canadiens on November 12, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Elias Pettersson, Cole Caufield and others in the Vancouver Canucks-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canucks vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Pettersson is one of Vancouver's top contributors (25 total points), having registered seven goals and 18 assists.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|0
|3
|3
|1
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Quinn Hughes has five goals and 17 assists to total 22 points (1.6 per game).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|1
|4
|5
|2
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
J.T. Miller has nine goals and 12 assists for Vancouver.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Caufield's 14 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has five goals and nine assists in 14 games.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Nicholas Suzuki has amassed 13 points this season, with six goals and seven assists.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blues
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
