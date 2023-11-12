Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Elias Pettersson, Cole Caufield and others in the Vancouver Canucks-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Pettersson is one of Vancouver's top contributors (25 total points), having registered seven goals and 18 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 9 1 2 3 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 at Sharks Nov. 2 0 3 3 1

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes has five goals and 17 assists to total 22 points (1.6 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 0 at Senators Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 3 4 5 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 2 1 4 5 2

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

J.T. Miller has nine goals and 12 assists for Vancouver.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 at Senators Nov. 9 1 1 2 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Sharks Nov. 2 1 2 3 4

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Caufield's 14 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has five goals and nine assists in 14 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Nicholas Suzuki has amassed 13 points this season, with six goals and seven assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blues Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 4

