For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Carson Soucy a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Soucy stats and insights

Soucy has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Soucy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:17 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:46 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:20 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:04 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:05 Away W 5-3

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

