Will Conor Garland Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
When the Vancouver Canucks play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Conor Garland find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Garland stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Garland scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Garland recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:28
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.