When the Vancouver Canucks play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Conor Garland find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Garland scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:31 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:44 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 5-3

Canucks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

