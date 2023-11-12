Conor Garland and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. If you'd like to wager on Garland's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Conor Garland vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:02 per game on the ice, is +4.

Garland has a goal in one of his 14 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of 14 games this season, Garland has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Garland has an assist in two of 14 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Garland has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Garland going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Garland Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 3 Points 1 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

