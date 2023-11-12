Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
Can we count on Dakota Joshua lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Joshua stats and insights
- Joshua has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Joshua has zero points on the power play.
- Joshua's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:41
|Home
|W 2-0
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
