Can we count on Dakota Joshua lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

Joshua has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Joshua has zero points on the power play.

Joshua's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:41 Home W 2-0 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

