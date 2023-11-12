Deandre Ayton could make a big impact for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a 121-118 loss to the Kings (his most recent action) Ayton produced 18 points and 10 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Ayton's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-114)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Lakers gave up 116.6 points per contest last season, 20th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Lakers were 25th in the league last season, allowing 44.9 per game.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Lakers were 18th in the league in that category.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 26 21 11 0 1 1 0 11/22/2022 32 14 15 2 0 0 1

