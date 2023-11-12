Will DeeJay Dallas Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeeJay Dallas did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Dallas' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the running game, Dallas has season stats of five rushes for 14 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.8 yards per attempt. He also has four catches on five targets for 11 yards.
DeeJay Dallas Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Kenny McIntosh (FP/knee): 0 Rush Att
- Kenneth Walker III (DNP/chest): 126 Rush Att; 532 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 15 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dallas 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|5
|14
|0
|2.8
|5
|4
|11
|0
Dallas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|4
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|2
|7
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
