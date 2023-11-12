DeeJay Dallas did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Dallas' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the running game, Dallas has season stats of five rushes for 14 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.8 yards per attempt. He also has four catches on five targets for 11 yards.

DeeJay Dallas Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Kenny McIntosh (FP/knee): 0 Rush Att Kenneth Walker III (DNP/chest): 126 Rush Att; 532 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 15 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Dallas 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 5 14 0 2.8 5 4 11 0

Dallas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 2 4 0 1 14 0 Week 2 @Lions 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Panthers 2 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 4 @Giants 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 7 Cardinals 0 0 0 1 0 0

