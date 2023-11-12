Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Elias Pettersson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pettersson stats and insights
- In five of 14 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Pettersson's shooting percentage is 18.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|18:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:30
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|3
|0
|3
|14:32
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|3
|3
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|27:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:57
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.