Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Pettersson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Pettersson has scored a goal in five of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pettersson has a point in 12 games this season (out of 14), including multiple points eight times.

In 10 of 14 games this year, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Pettersson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 25 Points 4 7 Goals 1 18 Assists 3

