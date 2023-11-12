For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Filip Hronek a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:34 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:44 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 24:49 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:50 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 27:33 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:11 Away W 5-3

Canucks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

