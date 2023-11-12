Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. If you're considering a bet on Hronek against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Filip Hronek vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 23:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Hronek has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.

Hronek has a point in 11 of 14 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Hronek has an assist in 11 of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hronek's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 3 15 Points 1 0 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

