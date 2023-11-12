QBs Geno Smith and Sam Howell will be going toe to toe on November 12, when the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) and Washington Commanders (4-5) meet at Lumen Field. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Geno Smith vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Sam Howell 8 Games Played 9 65.2% Completion % 66.6% 1,802 (225.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,471 (274.6) 9 Touchdowns 14 7 Interceptions 9 53 (6.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 157 (17.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 261.5 yards

: Over/Under 261.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Commanders Defensive Stats

The Commanders' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 245 points allowed (27.2 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington has been one of the bottom defenses in the league, surrendering the fourth-most pass yards in the NFL (252.7 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 30th with 19 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Commanders are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, ceding the 10th-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,046 (116.2 per game). They also rank 22nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, Washington ranks 16th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.5%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 14th (51.7%).

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

