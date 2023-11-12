Will Ian Cole Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ian Cole find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Cole stats and insights
- Cole is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Cole has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Cole recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:18
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:56
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|23:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Away
|W 5-3
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
