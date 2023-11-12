Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Ilya Mikheyev going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikheyev stats and insights
- Mikheyev has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Mikheyev has no points on the power play.
- Mikheyev averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
