On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Ilya Mikheyev going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

Mikheyev has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Mikheyev has no points on the power play.

Mikheyev averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

