The Vancouver Canucks, Ilya Mikheyev among them, play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to bet on Mikheyev's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Mikheyev has scored a goal in four of 10 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mikheyev has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Mikheyev has an assist in three of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Mikheyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 10 Games 2 8 Points 2 5 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

