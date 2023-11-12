The Vancouver Canucks, with J.T. Miller, are in action Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Miller in that upcoming Canucks-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

J.T. Miller vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 19:59 on the ice per game.

Miller has a goal in nine of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Miller has a point in 10 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points seven times.

Miller has an assist in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Miller goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Miller Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 21 Points 1 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

