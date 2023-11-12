Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 contest against the Washington Commanders starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Smith-Njigba's stats can be found on this page.
Smith-Njigba's season stats include 272 yards on 29 receptions (9.4 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Seahawks have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Noah Fant (FP/wrist): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Dareke Young (LP/groin): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 12 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith-Njigba 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|43
|29
|272
|165
|2
|9.4
Smith-Njigba Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|5
|34
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6
|3
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|5
|4
|48
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|7
|4
|63
|1
|Week 8
|Browns
|4
|3
|36
|1
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|7
|6
|63
|0
