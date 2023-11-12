Jerami Grant NBA Player Preview vs. the Lakers - November 12
Jerami Grant will take the court for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Grant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
- Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-104)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)
- Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)
Looking to bet on one or more of Grant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Lakers allowed 116.6 points per contest last season, 20th in the NBA.
- In terms of rebounds, the Lakers were 25th in the league last year, conceding 44.9 per contest.
- Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.
- The Lakers allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jerami Grant vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/22/2023
|35
|19
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|35
|27
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10/23/2022
|35
|16
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.