When the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Kenneth Walker III find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Walker's team-high 532 rushing yards (66.5 per game) have come on 126 carries, with six touchdowns.

Walker has also caught 15 passes for 111 yards (13.9 per game).

Walker has recorded multiple rushing TDs twice this year. He has hit paydirt on the ground in four games in all.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0

