Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Walker's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Walker has run for 532 yards on 126 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (20 targets) for 111 yards.

Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

The Seahawks have two other running backs on the injury list this week: Kenny McIntosh (FP/knee): 0 Rush Att DeeJay Dallas (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rush Att; 14 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 11 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Walker 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 126 532 6 4.2 20 15 111 0

Walker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0

