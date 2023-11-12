Kenneth Walker III has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Washington Commanders in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Commanders have given up 116.2 rushing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

On the ground, Walker has put up a team-best 532 rushing yards on 126 carries (66.5 ypg). He has six rushing touchdowns. Walker also averages 13.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 15 balls for 111 yards on the year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Walker and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walker vs. the Commanders

Walker vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Commanders in the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

The Commanders have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The Commanders yield 116.2 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Commanders have put up six touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Commanders' defense is 13th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Seahawks vs Commanders on Fubo!

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Walker with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Walker Rushing Insights

So far this season, Walker has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Seahawks, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.9% of the time while running 42.1%.

He has handled 67.0% of his team's 188 rushing attempts this season (126).

Walker has a rushing touchdown in four games this season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has 37.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 30 red zone rushing carries (68.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Walker Receiving Insights

Walker has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in eight games this year.

Walker has received 7.7% of his team's 259 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He has 111 receiving yards on 20 targets to rank 119th in NFL play with 5.6 yards per target.

Walker does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 26 ATT / 105 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.