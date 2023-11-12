Will Mark Friedman Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mark Friedman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Friedman stats and insights
- Friedman is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Friedman has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
