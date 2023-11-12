The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mark Friedman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Friedman stats and insights

Friedman is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Friedman has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

