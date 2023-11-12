Will Nils Hoglander Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Nils Hoglander to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hoglander stats and insights
- Hoglander has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Hoglander has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hoglander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|9:46
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|8:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.