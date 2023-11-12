Will Noah Fant Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Fant was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Seattle Seahawks match up with the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Looking for Fant's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Fant has been targeted 17 times and has 14 catches for 226 yards (16.1 per reception) and zero TDs.
Noah Fant Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- The Seahawks have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Dareke Young (LP/groin): 0 Rec
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (DNP/hip): 29 Rec; 272 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 12 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Fant 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|17
|14
|226
|111
|0
|16.1
Fant Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|4
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2
|2
|63
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|3
|2
|32
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
