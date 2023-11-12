When Noah Fant hits the gridiron for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Fant has collected 226 yards receiving (32.3 per game), hauling in 14 balls on 17 targets.

Fant does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Noah Fant Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

