Will Phillip Di Giuseppe Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Phillip Di Giuseppe to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Di Giuseppe stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Di Giuseppe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|14:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Away
|W 5-3
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
