On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Pius Suter going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter has scored in four of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Suter's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:07 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:17 Away W 5-3

Canucks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

