Can we anticipate Quinn Hughes scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in four of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 10 assists.

Hughes averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:35 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 4 1 3 24:05 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:23 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 5 1 4 18:20 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 3 0 3 22:12 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:50 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 2 2 0 20:41 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:17 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 25:30 Away W 5-3

Canucks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.