Will Quinn Hughes Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
Can we anticipate Quinn Hughes scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in four of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 10 assists.
- Hughes averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|4
|1
|3
|24:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|5
|1
|4
|18:20
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|22:12
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:50
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|25:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|25:30
|Away
|W 5-3
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
