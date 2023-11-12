Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Hughes against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Quinn Hughes vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Hughes has averaged 23:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +15.

Hughes has scored a goal in four of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 14 games this season, Hughes has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 14 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 22 Points 2 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

