When the Vancouver Canucks take on the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sam Lafferty find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

Lafferty has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Lafferty has no points on the power play.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:07 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:51 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 1 0 13:52 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:14 Away W 5-3

Canucks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

