Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
When the Vancouver Canucks take on the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sam Lafferty find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafferty stats and insights
- Lafferty has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Lafferty has no points on the power play.
- He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Lafferty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|14:51
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|13:52
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Away
|W 5-3
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
