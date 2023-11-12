Entering their Sunday, November 12 game against the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lumen Field, which begins at 4:25 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) are keeping their eye on 16 players on the injury report.

The Seahawks took on the Baltimore Ravens in their last game, losing 37-3.

The Commanders' last game was a 20-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Chest Did Not Participate In Practice DeeJay Dallas RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Charles Cross OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Mario Edwards Jr. DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jarran Reed DE Tooth Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Hamstring Questionable Jamal Adams SS Knee Full Participation In Practice Tre Brown CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Fant TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Questionable Dareke Young WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Knee Out Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Derick Hall OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Questionable

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Toe Questionable Emmanuel Forbes CB Achilles Full Participation In Practice

Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks are putting up 311.8 yards per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 25th defensively with 354.1 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Seahawks rank 17th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (354.1 points allowed per contest).

Offensively, the Seahawks rank 19th in the NFL with 214.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in passing yards allowed per contest (232.1).

Seattle is totaling 97.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 21st, giving up 122 rushing yards per contest.

The Seahawks have the 10th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +2, forcing 12 turnovers (16th in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (ninth in NFL).

Seahawks vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-6)

Seahawks (-6) Moneyline: Seahawks (-275), Commanders (+220)

Seahawks (-275), Commanders (+220) Total: 44.5 points

