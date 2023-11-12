How to Watch Seahawks vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:59 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
We give more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Seahawks Insights
- This year, the Seahawks score 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Commanders surrender (27.2).
- The Seahawks collect 57.1 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Commanders allow per matchup (368.9).
- Seattle rushes for 97.3 yards per game, 18.9 fewer than the 116.2 Washington allows per contest.
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Commanders have forced (13).
Seahawks Home Performance
- At home, the Seahawks put up 23.5 points per game and concede 21.8. That's more than they score overall (21.4), but less than they allow (21.9).
- The Seahawks' average yards gained (321.3) and conceded (359.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 311.8 and 354.1, respectively.
- Seattle's average yards passing in home games (206.3) is lower than its overall average (214.5). But its average yards allowed at home (255) is higher than overall (232.1).
- The Seahawks rack up 115 rushing yards per game at home (17.7 more than their overall average), and concede 104.5 at home (17.5 less than overall).
- The Seahawks convert 34% of third downs in home games (2.1% higher than their overall average), and give up 48.5% at home (3.2% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|Arizona
|W 20-10
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Cleveland
|W 24-20
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 37-3
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Washington
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|11/23/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|NBC
|11/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.