The Washington Commanders (4-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

We give more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Seahawks Insights

This year, the Seahawks score 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Commanders surrender (27.2).

The Seahawks collect 57.1 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Commanders allow per matchup (368.9).

Seattle rushes for 97.3 yards per game, 18.9 fewer than the 116.2 Washington allows per contest.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Commanders have forced (13).

Seahawks Home Performance

At home, the Seahawks put up 23.5 points per game and concede 21.8. That's more than they score overall (21.4), but less than they allow (21.9).

The Seahawks' average yards gained (321.3) and conceded (359.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 311.8 and 354.1, respectively.

Seattle's average yards passing in home games (206.3) is lower than its overall average (214.5). But its average yards allowed at home (255) is higher than overall (232.1).

The Seahawks rack up 115 rushing yards per game at home (17.7 more than their overall average), and concede 104.5 at home (17.5 less than overall).

The Seahawks convert 34% of third downs in home games (2.1% higher than their overall average), and give up 48.5% at home (3.2% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Arizona W 20-10 FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland W 24-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Baltimore L 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Washington - FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco - NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.