On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) face the Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) at 10:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists last year, shooting 58.9% from the field (ninth in league).

Jerami Grant averaged 20.5 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.5 boards.

Malcolm Brogdon's numbers last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (third in NBA), with an average of 2 made treys.

Shaedon Sharpe's stats last season were 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Robert Williams III recorded 8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also sank 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, LeBron James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Christian Wood recorded 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell recorded 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He drained 46.6% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Austin Reaves put up 13 points, 3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Trail Blazers 117.2 Points Avg. 113.4 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 48.2% Field Goal % 47.4% 34.6% Three Point % 36.5%

