Ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers (4-5), the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Trail Blazers dropped their last game 121-118 in OT against the Kings on Wednesday. Jerami Grant scored 38 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18 2 4 Scoot Henderson PG Questionable Ankle 7.3 2.3 3 Ishmail Wainright SF Questionable Calf Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 7.3 5.7 1.3

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

