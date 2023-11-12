The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on November 12, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 46.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank sixth.

The Trail Blazers' 106.0 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers averaged 4.4 more points per game at home (115.6) than away (111.2).

At home, the Trail Blazers conceded 119.3 points per game last season, 3.8 more than they allowed away (115.5).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers knocked down fewer treys away (12.2 per game) than at home (13.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

